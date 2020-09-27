Real Techniques

Details Real Techniques Everyday Essentials is your one and done set to master pro-styled looks for face, cheeks and eyes. Set Includes: RT 400 Blush - tapered, soft and fluffy bristles. Blend powder blush evenly for a smooth, natural look Miracle Complexion Sponge - soft, flexible. Blend liquid and cream foundation into a luminous, dewy finish RT 300 Deluxe Crease - short, dense bristles. layer and blend cream and powder eyeshadows evenly into eye crease RT 402 Setting - soft and fluffy bristles. dust on highlighting or setting powders precisely for natural looking illumination RT 200 Expert Face - firm bristles. buff liquid or cream foundation to a glowing, flawless finish