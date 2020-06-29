Rafi Nova

Introducing your favorite new Everday mask! This is an upgrade from our former Essentials Mask, featuring 3 layers of lightweight 100% cotton (with a middle anti-bacterial layer), a nose bridge, adjustable ear loops and an additional filter pocket for added protection (filter sold separately). Our Everyday Elevated masks come in packs of three -- pick between our brights or neutral bundles. One size fits all. Made in Vietnam. Filters sold separately.