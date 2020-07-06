Everyday Cushion Low Training Socks (6-pack)

$19.99

Imported 0.7" high 14" wide SWEAT-WICKING SOCKS: Sweat-wicking fabric pulls perspiration away from the skin to help keep your feet stay dry and comfortable. TERRY SOLE: Nike socks feature a terry sole providing extra comfort and impact absorption for foot drills and lifts; the ideal athletic sock for all your training. REDUCED SLIPPAGE: The high-friction yarn in the footbed of these Nike athletic socks helps reduce slippage so you can power through your workouts. ANKLE SOCKS: Nike low cut socks have been updated for better stretch recovery to help them last longer. PRODUCT DETAILS: Machine wash, imported, fabric: 63-70% cotton/27-34% polyester/2% spandex/1% nylon (material percentages may vary, check label for actual content) Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Cushion Athletic Socks (6 Pair). The terry sole gives you extra comfort for footdrills and lifts while high friction yarns in the footbed reduce slippage.