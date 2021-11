Wild One

Everyday Carrier

$150.00 $112.50

Buy Now Review It

At Wild One

The name says it all! Perfect for daily use, this Carrier is, equipped with a 100% recycled knit body (made from 80 water bottles), dual-length carrying straps, 4x pockets for belongings, a machine-washable mat and so much more. It’s everything you need for toting your pup, be it al fresco dining or subway commutes. Recommended for use with dogs up to 20 lbs (9 kg).