Dusen Dusen

Everybody Trash Can

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 60477692; Color Code: 095 Rubbish has never looked as good as when it’s tossed into this colorful trash can by Dusen Dusen, featuring the brand’s signature graphics that are equally playful and refreshing. Made from enameled tinplate. About Dusen Dusen Launched in 2010 by Ellen Van Dusen, lifestyle brand Dusen Dusen is inspired by fine art, melding commercial and naïve art for a playful aesthetic and the brain’s reaction to color, movement and contrast. Started as a womenswear label, they have since expanded to textiles and home goods that are as vivid as they are inviting. Content + Care - Enameled tinplate - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 9”dia x 11.8”h