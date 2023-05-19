Lesse

Every Tone Spf 30

$85.00

Revolve

The first of it's kind and category defying formula. Non-nano oxide sunscreen that blends into all skin tones, creating an invisible and 100% natural shield against the suns harmful ultraviolet rays. Providing powerful protection, zinc oxide also contains calming and reparative properties to soothe sensitive and blemish prone skin, while a concentrate of antioxidant -rich Australian super berries brightens, rejuvenates and boosts natural collagen production. The Details SPF 30 UVA/UVB broad spectrum protection for sensitive skin of all shades. Formulated without BHA, SLS, parabens, phthalates, silicones, formaldehyde, oxybenozone, benzophone, hydroquinone, polyethylene glycols, fragrances, and harmful chemicals Contains ethically-sourced beeswax and cruelty-free Vegan and cruelty-free 2 fl oz./60 mL This item is not available to ship to Hong Kong Revolve Style No. LSSE-WU7 Manufacturer Style No. SPF-006 Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use. How to Use Apply a minimum of two pumps to face and neck, ensuring even coverage of skin for optimal protection Gently blend into skin for 30-60 seconds until no visible sunscreen remains. Do not use on damaged or broken skin.