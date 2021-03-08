Joanie

Every Cloud Intarsia Knit Jumper

£45.00

Nothing but blue skies ahead! Do you know your cumulus from your cirrus? Let’s go cloudspotting in Every, our comfy, cool 100% cotton cloud intarsia motif jumper with a knitted bright blue sky and little fluffy clouds, cast in a classic fit shape with a crew neckline and rib detail hem and cuffs. Remember, every cloud has a silver lining. Cynthia is 5'10.5" and is wearing a Small Megan is 5'9" and is wearing a Small Regular fit - take your usual size 100% cotton Crew neckline Rib detail hem and cuffs *As seen on Steph McGovern on Steph's Packed Lunch!* For specific measurements of this garment, please see the Size Guide.