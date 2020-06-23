WANT Les Essentiels

Evers Leather Runner

$295.00

Buy Now Review It

At Want Les Essentiels

The Evers runner places equal emphasis on design and performance, its fresh, modern style is further enhanced by innovative construction. Featuring Vibram’s Rollingait System, the cushioned soles are designed to mimic the foot’s natural range of movement, minimizing muscle fatigue and increasing endurance. Providing support during your active days, the Evers goes to work for you no matter the environment. Tuck into your sport bag or pair with your weekday style for a more modern take that embraces comfort.