L'Oreal Paris

Everpure Brass Toning Purple Shampoo

$6.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

EverPure Purple Brass Toning Purple Shampoo with Hibiscus and Purple Dye neutralizes brassy yellow to orange tones while keeping your hair hydrated. The formula is designed to work on all blonde, bleached, highlighted brunettes and silver hair. 100% Sulfate Free, Paraben Free, No Harsh Salts and Vegan**No animal derived ingredients or by-products. Formula not tested on animals.Use up to 2-3 times a week instead of your usual shampoo. Apply to wet hair and massage into lather. Rinse thoroughly. Follow with EverPure Brass Toning Purple Conditioner. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately.