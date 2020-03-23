EVERPRO

Everpro Gray Away Quick Stick Root Touch Up

$8.99

Take some of the hassle out of maintaining your hair color with the Gray Away Root Touch-up Quick Stick from EVERPRO. This convenient hair color stick makes it easy as can be to touch up your roots between colorings or tint your eyebrows — an angled tip allows for precise application where you need it, and a sponge tip at the other end of the stick neatly blends the color into hair. The unique powder hair dye is dry on application, meaning you can quickly take care of touch-ups even on the go.