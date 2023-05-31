HarperCollins

Evernight By Claudia Gray

$30.25

Buy Now Review It

At Booktopia

Bianca wants to escape. At the eerily Gothic Evernight Academy, the other students are sleek, smart, and almost predatory. Bianca knows she doesn't fit in. When she meets handsome, brooding Lucas, he warns her to be careful-even when it comes to caring about him. But the connection between them can't be denied. Bianca will risk anything to be with Lucas, but dark secrets are fated to tear them apart . . . and to make Bianca question everything she's ever believed. Industry Reviews "Teenage love, ancient hatred and a Romeo and Juliet-style feud fuel the fires in this compelling first-person drama."--Romantic Times BOOKclub