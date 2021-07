Le Specs

Evermore Aviator-frame Metal Sunglasses

£80.00

Le Specs metal sunglasses Frame material: 100% metal Lens material: 100% acetate Full-rim style brow bar, square tips with engraved logo,100% UV protection Frame shape: aviator Frame width: Lens size: 58mm Bridge size: 15mm Temple length: 14.2cm Wipe clean with a soft, dry cloth Comes with a soft case and cloth