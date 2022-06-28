Everlywell

Everlywell Food Sensitivity Test

$159.00 $127.20

Buy Now Review It

HELPFUL TEST - The test measures IgG antibody reactivity to 96 different foods from a small blood sample. You can then use your results to help guide a two-part elimination diet to pinpoint the foods you're sensitive to. (Note: food sensitivities are different than food allergies and intolerances. This is not an allergy test.) Test not available in the following states: New York, Rhode Island, New Jersey. Test Taker Ages 18+ GUIDANCE FOR AN ELIMINATION DIET - This test is a great place to start if you are looking to understand how your body responds to a wide variety of foods. Food sensitivities may contribute to migraines and gastrointestinal distress. Finding the symptom-causing foods isn't always easy, but the Everlywell Food Sensitivity Test makes it easier by giving you useful information that can help guide a two-part elimination diet. EASY-TO-UNDERSTAND RESULTS - Gain meaningful insights about your health and wellness with easy-to-understand test results. Download and share with your healthcare provider, family, or friends. We also provide you with additional resources and helpful tips along the way. CERTIFIED LABS - Each partner lab we choose to work with is CLIA-certified (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments). This means they have to meet high standards to obtain both state and federal certifications and submit themselves to regular inspections. PHYSICIAN-REVIEWED - Everlywell test orders and results are reviewed and approved by an independent board-certified physician within your state.