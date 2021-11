Sea

Everleigh Smocked Broderie Anglaise Cotton-poplin Midi Dress

£480.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Sea's 'Everleigh' dress has so many romantic elements, from the delicate broderie anglaise to the fluttery cap sleeves. Cut from cotton-poplin, it has a smocked bodice that gives way to a flowy, tiered skirt and scalloped hem. Wear yours with mules and gold jewelry.