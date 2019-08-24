Everlasting Glimmer Veil is the ultimate liquid lipstick to fuel your glimmer obsession. This breakthrough formula combines the same long wear, weightless innovation behind Everlasting Liquid Lipstick, with a multidimensional liquid-crystal glitter finish.
Kat pushed the limits of performance to deliver 24-hour wear in a rich, glimmery-not-gritty formula that is so lightweight, it feels like nothing. Experience Gel Cushion Comfort—glimmer crystals that are coated in gel to ensure even application and effortless glide. Kat Von D’s innovative liquid lip stain base is packed with iridescent micro-pearls and reflective mirror-crystals for 3 layers of mesmerizing dimension.
Experience 3D effects with a swipe of the wand: Rock Everlasting Glimmer Veil on its own for a light-reflective finish, or layer it as a veil over one of Kat Von D’s iconic Everlasting Liquid Lipsticks for an ultra-high impact foiled lip look. Available in nine shade-shifting colors, including black, fuchsia, neon pink and not one but two bold blues, this one-of-a-kind glitter liquid lipstick catches the light with every movement.
Vegan & Cruelty-Free
Fill weight: 0.18 oz/ 5.5 mL