Everlasting Glimmer Veil Liquid Lipstick In Lolita
$22.00
At Kat Von D Beauty
Rock rosy, romantic lip looks with Everlasting Glimmer Veil Liquid Lipstick in “Lolita,” inspired by our record-breaking, bestselling lip shade. This glittering chestnut rose combines the same long-wear, weightless innovation behind Everlasting Liquid Lipstick, with a multidimensional liquid-crystal finish that delivers a rich, glimmery, non-gritty texture so lightweight, it feels like nothing.
The Lolita Capsule Collection is a full collection devoted to our most beloved shade of all time. Top-selling “Lolita” lipstick became an instant favorite for its beautiful balance of undertones, making it a universal neutral that looks uniquely flattering on any complexion. Now, we created a collection with 3 all-new products devoted to this iconic chestnut rose shade, for even more ways to wear "Lolita!"
Vegan & Cruelty-Free