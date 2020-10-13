Everlasting Comfort

Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion For Office Chair

$39.95 $32.95

Buy Now Review It

SEAT CUSHION FOR TAILBONE - Made with pure memory foam with no additives. Can be used to improve bad posture while driving or sitting for long periods. HEAT RESPONSIVE OFFICE SEAT CUSHION - The advanced memory foam seat cushion responds to the heat of your body to mold perfectly to the shape of your bottom. U-SHAPED DESIGN - The seat cushion is designed with contours in mind. Unlike flat seat cushions, our office chair cushion provides superior support by hugging your figure. The cushion’s design, combined with 100 percent pure memory foam, ensures you’ll get custom comfort you’ll love. VERSATILE WORK FROM HOME ACCESSORIES - Perfect stay-at-home desk chair seat cushion to help with sitting for long periods. Home office accessories are essential for max comfort to enable you to be efficient & relaxed. LIFETIME REPLACEMENT POLICY - At Everlasting Comfort we take your experience with our products to heart. And to show that we’re here to help, we pledge to replace your product should anything ever go wrong. Relax comfortably knowing we have you covered. CAUTION: Non-slip rubber bottom may stain light colored leather/vinyl. Before use, wash the cover in soap and hot water. Once the cover is dry, test for color fastness with a towel and hot water.