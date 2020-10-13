Upper Echelon Products LLC

Everlasting Comfort Office Foot Rest Under Desk

$34.95 $32.95

FOOT REST - Our foot stool under desk is pure memory foam with no additives and made of the exact same material as the world's leading memory foam manufacturers. One of the perfect work from home accessories for the office desk, chair, or couch. UNIQUE "TEARDROP" DESIGN - Unlike other under desk foot rests that are half moon shaped, our signature “teardrop” structure and contoured design places your feet and legs in a more comfortable position. And if you want to give your legs a little wake up call midday, you can turn it over and use it as a rocker. Helping to minimize fatigue throughout the day. DESK FOOT REST - The advanced memory foam foot pillow responds to the heat of your body to mold perfectly to the shape of your feet and provide comfort and support for your plantar fascia, heel, and toes. NON-SLIP BOTTOM - The cover is equipped with a non-slip bottom so the footrest always stays in place. The velour cover is extremely soft and durable and is removable and machine washable, making it one of the most valuable home office accessories. LIFETIME REPLACEMENT POLICY - At Everlasting Comfort we take your experience with our products to heart. And to show that we’re here to help, we pledge to replace your product should anything ever go wrong. Relax comfortably knowing we have you covered.