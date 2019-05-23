Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Everlane
Everlane The Pima Stretch Mid-sleeve
$25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Everlane
Featured in 1 story
Awesome Gifts For Your Work BFF
by
Anna Gray
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Antipodium
Cry Baby Tee
$115.50
from
American Two Shot
BUY
DETAILS
Alexander McQueen
Cotton Short Sleeved T-shirt
$159.99
$96.38
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
Velvet by Graham & Spencer
Bay Cotton Slub Scoop Neck Tee
$68.00
from
Velvet by Graham & Spencer
BUY
DETAILS
Champion + HVN
Cherry Tee
$35.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Everlane
DETAILS
Everlane
The Bikini
$12.00
from
Everlane
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The High-rise Skinny Jean
$140.00
$68.00
from
Everlane
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Modern Snap Backpack
$68.00
from
Everlane
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Clean Silk Relaxed Shirt
$98.00
from
Everlane
BUY
More from Tops
DETAILS
Project Social T
Blue Violet Crew Neck Tee
$34.00
$25.50
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Ciao Lucia
Ilaria Sleeveless Top
$315.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Staats Ballett
"independence Rock" Cap Sleeve T-shirt
$95.00
from
Staats Ballett
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Curve Off Shoulder Swing Top
$16.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Work & Money
Work & Money
How Much Cash Should You Give For A Wedding Gift?
It's officially summer, which means most of us probably have a wedding or two coming up before Labor Day. You can go the gift registry route, the
by
Anabel Pasarow
Money Diaries
A Week In Kansas On A $46,000 Salary
Content Warning: This Money Diary discusses a dead body and a car accident. Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo
by
You
Work & Money
Jean Brownhill Isn't Afraid To Joke About Being The Only Wom...
Success stories can seem just as fantastical as the fairy tales you (may have) loved growing up: Bold career woman finds herself in the right place at the
by
Lindsey Stanberry
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted