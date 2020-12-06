Evergreen Journals

Evergreen Journals Habit Journal

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At goop

For everyone that’s tried to get into journaling but ended up dropping it like a bad habit, we hear you—and we recommend this take on the daily journal. Based on research on habit-loops, it’s designed to help you meet your personal goals using a structured, science-based format, with plenty of different ways to document your progress. There are calendars, questions to answer, and plenty of ways to get your progress and ideas on paper that don’t involve free-writing. Plus, the gray linen cover is so pretty you’ll look forward to pulling it out everyday.