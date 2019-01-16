L'Oreal Paris

Everfresh Sulfate-free Antidandruff Shampoo

$5.99

100% Free of Flakes* /Sulfates /Parabens /No Harsh Salts. EverFresh Antidandruff shampoo formulated with 1% pyrithione zinc restores scalp balance and helps stop scalp itching, irritation and flaking associated with dandruff. Our formula is especially gentle and is free of harsh sulfates, salts and surfactants that can strip or damage your hair and dull its color. Experience a purely sensorial lush, luxurious lather and a fresh aromatic fragrance that blooms. Ever, our original 100% sulfate-free haircare. Pure respect for your hair.*No Visible Flakes with Regular use.For best results, use at least twice a week or as directed by a doctor. Apply to wet hair by gently massaging onto scalp and hair. Rinse well. Follow with EverFresh Conditioner. For optimal results, use with EverFresh Micro-Exfoliating Scrub.For external use only. When using this product avoid contact with the eyes. If contact occurs, rinse eyes thoroughlywith water. Stop use and ask a doctor if condition worsens or does not improve after regular use. Keep out of reach of children. If swallowed, get medical help or contact a Poison Control Center right away.