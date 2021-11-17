Superdry

Everest Bomber Jacket

£119.99

Buy Now Review It

At Superdry

There's nothing more classic then a bomber so give your jacket collection an update with the Everest Bomber, features detachable hood with faux fur trim, 3 pocket design and Signature Superdry branding. Zip and popper fastening Faux fur trim Detachable hood Elasticated hem and cuffs Hood fleece lining 3 pocket design Bungee cord adjustable hood Signature Superdry badge The padding in this jacket is 100% Recycled Polyester – each jacket contains up to 10 recycled bottles, this avoids these bottles being sent to landfill or polluting our oceans.