L'Oreal Paris

Evercurl Hydracharge Sulphate Free Conditioner

£8.97

Buy Now Review It

At eCrater

EverCurl Hydracharge Shampoo with coconut oil quenches hair for soft, manageable, hydrated curls without frizz and weigh down for 48 hour curl definition*. Our shampoo for curly hair is especially gentle on curls. There are no harsh sulfates, salts or surfactants that can strip, dull and damage hair. Experience a purely sensorial lush, luxurious lather and a fresh aromatic fragrance that blooms. Ever, our original 100% sulfate-free haircare. Pure respect for your hair. *system of shampoo, conditioner and treatment. L'Oreal Paris Hair Expert EverCurl Hydracharge Conditioner:48-hour curl definitionNon-drying EverCurl conditioner in a conveniently sized 8.5 fl oz containerNatural botanicals100-percent free of sulfatesFree of harsh saltsA delightfully smelling fragrance, which leaves your hair with the scent of coconuts, for you and others in the vicinity to enjoyCoordinate with other items from the L'Oreal Paris Collection to let your unique style shine through to the worldLeaves your hair soft, shiny and manageable