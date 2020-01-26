Mally Beauty

Evercolor Poreless Face Defender

Mally's Evercolor Poreless Face Defender is the perfect primer or finishing touch for your makeup. This remarkable technology yields an utterly sheer, lightweight formula that helps to minimize the appearance of fine lines, reduce the appearance of pores, and helps reduce shine. Face Defender gives you that flawless finish that helps lock in makeup without the dry, ashy look of powder. The result is silky, smooth looking skin. It comes with a unique buffed -edge sponge.