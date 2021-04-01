Ever Pretty

Ever-pretty Women’s Plus Size Chiffon Double V-neck Semi-formal Evening Party Maxi Dresses 9016pz

$49.99

Buy Now Review It

100% Polyester Imported Zipper closure Please refer to Size Guidence Carefully Before Purchasing. Fully Lined, Not Padded in the bust, Zipper Up at the Back, Not Stretchy. Features: Simple, Elegant, Plunging Deep V-Neck, Ruched Empire Waist, Flowy Chiffon Skirt, Maxi Dresses. Suit for Evening Party,christmas Party,Cocktail,Prom,Wedding as Bridesmaid,Holiday,Outdoor and any Semi-Formal Occasions. Ever-Pretty gives you stylish and affordable dresses with unique design. You deserve this beautiful evening dress for almost all casual or semi-formal occasions