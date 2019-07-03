Clinique

Even Better Refresh™ Hydrating And Repairing Foundation

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

A full-coverage foundation with up to 24-hour wear that revitalizes skin for a more youthful look.Coverage: Full Finish: Natural Formulation: Liquid Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Highlighted Ingredients: - Hyaluronic Acid: Hydrates fine, dry lines.- Potent Peptides: Helps keep skin looking smooth.- Salicylic Acid: Helps smooth the look of skin texture.Ingredient Callouts: Free of parabens and phthalates.What Else You Need to Know: This hydrating foundation lasts up to 24 hours with flawless full coverage and a natural finish. It creates a virtually-poreless look. It smooths and hydrates for younger-looking skin. It wont streak, is non-acnegenic, and it wont clog pores.