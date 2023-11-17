Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
Kate Spade
Evelyn Quilted Medium Convertible Shopper Bag
$498.00
$249.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Kate Spade
Need a few alternatives?
Kate Spade
Evelyn Quilted Medium Convertible Shopper Bag
BUY
$249.00
$498.00
Kate Spade
Kurt Geiger
Mini Kensington Love Bag
BUY
£199.00
Kurt Geiger
Freja New York
Chrystie Bag Oat
BUY
$278.00
Freja New York
FP Movement
Quilted Carryall
BUY
$68.00
Free People
More from Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Carson Convertible Crossbody
BUY
$79.00
$299.00
Kate Spade Outlet
Kate Spade
Madison Mini Camera Bag
BUY
$69.00
$279.00
Kate Spade Outlet
Kate Spade
Bourgeois Bow Studs
BUY
$19.60
$49.00
Kate Spade Outlet
Kate Spade
Madison Top Zip Card Holder
BUY
$35.70
$119.00
Kate Spade Outlet
More from Shoulder Bags
Kate Spade
Evelyn Quilted Medium Convertible Shopper Bag
BUY
$249.00
$498.00
Kate Spade
Kurt Geiger
Mini Kensington Love Bag
BUY
£199.00
Kurt Geiger
Freja New York
Chrystie Bag Oat
BUY
$278.00
Freja New York
FP Movement
Quilted Carryall
BUY
$68.00
Free People
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted