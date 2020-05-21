Faithfull the Brand

Evelyn Floral-print Crepe Midi Dress

$189.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Faithfull The Brand's Resort '20 collection was shot against the beautiful backdrop of Acapulco's Boca Chica hotel - every piece in the range fits in perfectly with the crystal-blue waters, lush greenery and rich terracotta hues of the tropical destination. Cut from lightweight crepe, this 'Evelyn' dress is printed with ditsy florals and has a slim fit, square neckline and subtle puff sleeves. Wear yours with barely-there sandals or sneakers.Shown here with: [Loeffler Randall Tote ].