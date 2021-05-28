Georgia Hardinge

Evelyn Dress

£43.00

This dress has been reinvented from previous styles as a part of our Sustainability Pledge. Each dress is custom made so please allow an extra week on the delivery times. Please get in touch if an item is needed for a specific date. Information Off the shoulder, ankle length dress with a sheared bodice section to flatter the waistline. Crafted from a crystal organza with a subtle shine. Features tucked details and pleated all over in a plisse effect. Includes a slip dress. Crystal Organza Fabric Sheared Waistline Ankle Length Pleated All Over Off the Shoulder 100% Polyester