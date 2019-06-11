Textile

Eve Sleeveless Ruffle Vee Dress

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Breezy and elegant, the Eve sleeveless dress from TEXTILE will keep you comfortable during the next backyard barbecue or rooftop party. Both the shell and the lining are made of soft 100% cotton and the outer features a subtle floral crochet pattern. The front is accented with a chic set of ruffle trim, while a sleek V neckline completes the midi dress, which hits slightly above the knee and is available in assorted colors. Complete the look with a pair of strappy sandals for an effortlessly glamorous outfit.