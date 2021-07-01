Eve Lom

Eve Lom Rescue Mask

$109.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

A deep cleansing treatment mask that works to decongest pores, absorb excess oil, calm redness, reduce puffiness and condition the skin’s surface to leave it supple and soft. As the winner of In Style’s “Best Mask for Congested Skin” seven years running, this hard-working and versatile mask will get your skin back on track no matter the concern. Key ingredients: Kaolin clay: absorbs excess oils and reduces puffiness. Camphor: cools and decongests skin. Ground almonds: gently exfoliate, leaving skin smoother and brighter. Made without: Parabens