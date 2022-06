Eve Lom

Dynaspot

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

EVE LOM Dynaspot blends naturally antiseptic extracts and soothing plant-based anti-inflammatories to quickly reduce, heal and prevent breakouts for a clear and even complexion. Salicylic and glycolic acids unclog pores as micronized zinc diminishes redness and dermal swelling. Yarrow, chamomile and fennel extracts tone and balance pH levels and neutralize bacteria.