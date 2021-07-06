AGILLY

Evaporative Cooler Tower Fan

$199.99

⛲【Multiple Modes Satisfy Your Needs】Agilly evaporative air cooler features with 4 pre-programmed modes (Normal/Nature/Sleep/Cold) & 3 wind speeds(Low/Medium/High). You could mimic the comfort of a cool lake breeze with Nature mode and blow powerful wind after jogging at High Speed. Total 12 combinations of airflow to cool your Summer. ⛲【Make You Sleep Like a Baby】The bladeless fan's ultra-quiet performance makes you sleep like a baby after a long day of work. This tower fan only produces rhythmic 40dB noise, relaxing as listening to rainfalls in the tropical forest. It is not upsetting. The airflow sounds like a beautiful lullaby that may help you fall asleep quickly. ⛲【Wide Oscillation & Easy to Move】This swamp cooler packs a punch for its compact size and sleek appearance. This oscillating fan comes with automatic 70°oscillation to distribute air evenly across estimated 200 square feet of space. Leaving no corner of your room uncooled. A built-in convenient deep handle keeps the air cooler fan portable so that you can use it anywhere you like. ⛲【Give You a Excuse Being Lazy】Equipped a smart convenient features - remote control offers 16ft. remote distance and instant response, this compact cooling fan offers you a convenient and user-friendly way to turn the cooler on or off, activate the swing function, and adjust the fan speed from the comfort of a bed or sofa. ⛲【Ultra Safe for Your Little One】Agilly upgrades our products' safety index by adding no-blade design and granting the ETL listed Mark by Intertek. This cooling tower fan has much more advantages over the traditional fans, for example, it won't hurt your curious children's fingers and it is easier to clean up. Also, the double fixed base improves the stability and prevents tip-over.