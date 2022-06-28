NewAir

Evaporative Air Cooler And Portable Cooling Fan

$199.00 $142.97

Buy Now Review It

At Overstock

Details: 1. Goodbye Dry Heat, Hello Cool Breeze The NewAir Evaporative Air Cooler brings the oasis to you on a dry hot day. As the powerful fan pulls hot, dry air across the fibrous pad surface, water quickly turns from liquid into gas, providing a refreshing breeze. Want even faster cooling? Use the included ice packs in the ice tank for extra relief on the hottest days. 2. CycloneCirculationTM for Optimal Air Flow CycloneCirculationTM technology keeps cold air moving, which creates a wind chill effect that feels even cooler on your skin than still air does. Cool any room quickly by adjusting the fan speed to push cool air from the pads to the farthest corner of your living area. With 470 CFM of power, you can be refreshed at the push of a button. 3. Eco-Friendly Technology Saves Money Evaporative cooling is the ideal solution for hot, dry climates west of the Mississippi River. It's a natural process that cools your home without any chemical coolants. You'll use far less energy each season, which saves you money and helps you tread more lightly on the earth. That's a win-win! 4. Plug-and-Play Convenience Unlike some large air conditioners, this portable air cooler can be plugged into a standard outlet for use anywhere you like. Lightweight design and easy-roll casters let you move this evaporative cooler from room to room for relief from the heat. The removable 1.45 gallon water tank makes drip-free refills a snap, while the included remote control lets you change settings at the touch of a button.