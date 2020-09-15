EVA·NYC

Eva Nyc Chameleon Color Spray, Pink

Change your hair like you change your #mood with Eva NYC's Chameleon Temporary Color Spray. This buildable, brushable spray instantly creates vibrant, temporary color—on any hair shade. Infused with plant protein and argan oil, this salon-quality formula instantly delivers optimal anti-breakage benefits and commitment-free color! It easily washes out with one shampoo for zero commitment.