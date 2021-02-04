Dame

Eva Ii Hands-free Vibrator

$135.00 $108.00

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

Lightweight and easy to use, the Eva II Hands-Free Vibrator provides clitoral stimulation during penetrative sex. This waterproof, hands-free vibrator also features two flexible wings that tuck under the labia for stability and worry-free pleasure. Plus, it comes with a sleek charging case that's travel-friendly. - Three-speed motor - Waterproof - Includes charging case - Fully charged in 4 hours, lasts up to 5 hours