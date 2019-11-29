Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Dame Products
Eva Ii
$135.00
$108.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Dame Products
A couple’s vibrator giving you clitoral stimulation during penetrative sex. Its flexible wings tuck under your labia for a snug fit.
Need a few alternatives?
Parachute Home
Quilted Slippers
$39.00
$31.20
from
Parachute
BUY
The Body Shop
Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Facial Soap
$6.00
$3.60
from
The Body Shop
BUY
Aesop
Post-poo Drops
$29.00
from
Aesop
BUY
Snowe
Honeycomb Bathrobe
$98.00
$78.40
from
Snowe
BUY
More from Dame Products
Dame Products
Eva Ii
$135.00
$108.00
from
Dame Products
BUY
Dame Products
Kip
$95.00
$76.00
from
Dame Products
BUY
Dame Products
Fin
$75.00
from
Dame Products
BUY
Dame Products
Pillo
$95.00
from
Dame Products
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
Nora
Nora 12" Firm Hybrid Mattress
$959.00
$764.95
from
AllModern
BUY
Wayfair
Sleep 6" Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress
$321.60
$223.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Anthropologie
Velvet Emery Quilt
$278.00
$194.60
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Brooklinen
Luxe Core Sheet Set
$129.00
$103.20
from
Brooklinen
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted