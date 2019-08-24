Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Birkenstock
Eva Arizona Sandal
$39.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Dick's Sporting Goods
Shop our Eva Arizona Birkenstock Sandal at FreePeople.com. Share style pics with FP Me, and read & post reviews. Free shipping worldwide - see site for details.
Featured in 1 story
29 Beach Essentials We're Shopping For Summer
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
American Eagle Outfitters
Braided T-strap Sandal
$29.95
from
American Eagle Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Shoemint
Mora
$69.98
from
Shoemint
BUY
DETAILS
Ancient Greek
Sandals
$230.00
from
Shoescribe
BUY
DETAILS
Opening Ceremony x Birkenstock
Leather Arizona Exquisite Sandal
$255.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
More from Birkenstock
DETAILS
Birkenstock
Arizona Birko-flor
$99.95
$79.99
from
Zappos
BUY
DETAILS
Birkenstock
Arizona Sandals Birko-flor Shiny Snake
$57.00
from
eBay
BUY
DETAILS
Birkenstock
Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed (unisex)
$144.95
from
Zappos
BUY
DETAILS
Birkenstock
Birkenstock Arizona Snake
$99.95
$71.99
from
Zappos
BUY
More from Sandals
DETAILS
Jeffrey Campbell
Kaine Sandals
$90.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
ATP Atelier
Canda Leather Sandals
$390.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Knotted Wrap Sandal In White
$350.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
More from Travel
Fandom Fridays
From
Game of Thrones
to
Gossip Girl
: Why More F...
Carol Cat first discovered True Blood in 2008, when a friend gave her a VHS tape of HBO's popular Southern-accented vampire series. "I didn't usually
by
Olivia Harrison
Travel
In Town For The Weekend? Here's What To Do For Labor Day In ...
Maybe your friends all left town to enjoy the long weekend at a cute Airbnb. Or perhaps your Labor Day weekend getaway is what brought you to New York
by
Michelle Santiago...
Travel
Marriott Is Getting Rid Of Travel-Sized Toiletries
The world's largest hotel chain just took a big step toward being more sustainable. Yesterday, Marriott announced that it's expanding an initiative to
by
Olivia Harrison
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted