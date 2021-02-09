Eureka

Eureka Rapidclean Pro Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

$154.99

Buy Now Review It

Efficient Cordless Cleaning: Powered by the latest motor technology the Rapid Clean makes cleaning convenient and thorough 40 Minutes Long Lasting Runtime: Up to 40 min of fade-free runtime. Easily switch to MAX power on fingertip controls to increase suction for better cleaning on carpet and rugs Easy Rest Feature: Need to take a break? The specially designed Easy Rest nook allows you to safely prop the vacuum up on countertops and furniture Under Furniture Reach: We moved the dust cup to the front so you can lay the vacuum completely flat to reach under beds and furniture with ease LED Headlights: Bright beams light the way so you can see dust and debris that might otherwise have been missed and make cleaning under furniture much easier Introducing the Eureka Rapid Clean Pro Cordless Vacuum! Efficient Cordless Cleaning: Powered by the latest motor technology the Rapid Clean makes cleaning convenient and thorough. 40 Minutes Long Lasting Runtime: Up to 40 minutes of fade-free runtime. Easily switch to MAX power on fingertip controls to increase suction for better cleaning on carpet and rugs. Easy Rest Feature: Need to take a break? The specially designed Easy Rest nook allows you to safely prop the vacuum up on countertops and furniture. Under Furniture Reach: We moved the dust cup to the front so you can lay the vacuum completely flat to reach under beds and furniture with ease. LED Headlights: Bright beams light the way so you can see dust and debris that might otherwise have been missed and make cleaning under furniture much easier.