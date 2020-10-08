Eureka

Eureka Neu100 Airspeed Ultra-lightweight Compact

$74.99 $52.92

Buy Now Review It

Quick release handle for effortless above floor cleaning. Attach the crevice tool or dusting brush to the end of the handle for cleaning upholstery, windows and other hard to reach places Powerful all floor suction extracts dirt and hair from hard floors and carpets ease; It is 10 5” wide cleaning path gets the job done quickly Lightweight at only 7.7 pounds with its compact and featherweight design this vacuum can store in any space in your home and be carried anywhere Contains one washable filter which can be rinsed and left to dry for no maintenance costs. Plastic telescoping handles Includes a crevice tool and dusting brush which snaps on the vacuum and are within reach at any time during cleaning