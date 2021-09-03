Eureka

Eureka Mignon Crono Coffee Grinder (black Smoke)

Stepless Adjust - Precise micro-adjustments make it easy to adjust for just-right drip coffee. 50mm Flat Burrs - Hardened steel burrs make quick work of pour over grounds. Bottom Burr Adjust - Adjusted from below the motor, the burr assembly can be disassembled for maintenance without losing your grind setting. Grind Timer - A side-mounted potentiometer lets you set and save your ideal grind time. Italian-Made - Each Mignon Crono is built by hand in Milan, Italy.