Eureka

Eureka Groove Robot Vacuum Cleaner

$199.99 $179.99

Buy Now Review It

Perfect for day-to-day cleaning maintenance: 2000Pa of suction power and a high efficiency filter help tackle dust, dirt, pet hair and crumbs on both hard floor and low-pile carpets Four ways to control: Use the Eureka app to schedule and control the robotic vacuum cleaner from anywhere or use Alexa and Google Assistant voice control. If you prefer offline, simply use the remote or manually control with the on-unit button.