Anima Mundi Apothecary

Euphoria : Aphrodisiac Elixir

$29.90

Buy Now Review It

At Shamans Market

Love Potion | High Potency Extract | Aphrodisiac | Made 100% From Plants An exquisite elixir known to awaken loving awareness within the body, it can help stimulate the body while deeply nourishing the reproductive organs. Formulated with strong aphrodisiacs, our love elixir can help arouse the spirit and flood the energy body with light. A delicious tonic to share with your beloved, or to simply aid in awakening your heart with joy. Ritualize your life with joy boosting medicinals! Key Benefits: + May act as an aphrodisiac. + May boost the mood. + Can increase libido and sexual desire. + May help increase fertility. + Can uplift the spirit with joy. + Helps increase connection between the self + others by opening the heart. + Purposefully Unsweetened, Vegan, and Gluten Free. [R, R, R, R, R, R]