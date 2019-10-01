Souvenir

Eunify Hoodie

£47.95

Buy Now Review It

At souvenir official

Don't hide under your hoodie - EUnify with us in protest! A symbol of unrest and a call to action. Our EUnify project asks for critical engagement from you. The circle of stars on the front is broken, representing the current climate of uncertainty in Europe. Under the hood the phone number of EU-hotline recalls a unique democratic resource, while the missing star is also found here as a symbol of hope for the future! #EUnify #ProtectAllUnionsOfPeace Material: 60% Cotton 40% Polyester Technique: Multiple Screenprint Color: Royal Blue Size: S, M, L, XL, XXL