Miista

Eularia Indian Yellow Leather Heels

£210.00

Buy Now Review It

At Miista

SS19 welcomes another hand sculpted silhouette to our 'Objet Trouve' collection with this majestic court shoe. Crafted by artisans in crinkled glossed yellows, Eularia is reviving the common court and brightening up your wardrobe, starting from the bottom up. She features a leather sole, plunged upper and is sealed with a metallic toe-cap. Wear with dark denims. Designed in London Handcrafted in Spain