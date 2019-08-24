Lumos

Eufy Lumos Smart Bulb By Anker

$24.99

Lumos Smart Bulb - White &- ColorLighting Made ColorfulFrom eufy, the brand that lights up your life• Delightful solutions that make your house a home• Smart technology and innovative design that make your life easier• Created by the same team as Anker—renowned for exceptional quality and innovationIlluminate By VoiceAlexa-compatibility means illuminating your home is as simple as saying "Alexa, turn on the living room lights.". Lumos is the modern "light switch" activated by your voice.Brilliance Working For YouWhether it's setting the lights to wake you up in the morning or timing them to signal dinner is done cooking, lighting schedules illuminate your life. And when you're out, Away mode intelligently lights the house to simulate activity inside.Control One Or AllGroup 2 or more Lumos smart bulbs together in the EufyHome app to control the brightness of multiple bulbs at once. Only same-model bulbs can be grouped together.Sharing Is Caringeufy's smart bulbs are meant to illuminate everyone's life, so giving permission to other users to adjust the lighting is as simple as accepting a request from another EufyHome account. Revoke access at anytime.Worry-Free WarrantyAt eufy, we believe in our products. That's why we back them all with a 18-month warranty and provide friendly, easy-to-reach support.