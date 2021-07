eufy

Eufy Boostiq Robovac

$259.00

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Australia

RoboVac 11S sucks up dirt and dust with 1300Pa of suction for a spotless clean you can see and feel. Large wheels roll over carpets and climb over door ledges to get to the mess. RoboVac automatically returns to the charging base when power is low, ensuring it’s always charged and ready to vacuum.