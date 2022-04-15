Etta Avenue

Euclid 47” Velvet Armless Loveseat

This loveseat has a sleek mid-century modern silhouette that anchors your living room in contemporary glam style. It's built with a wood frame and features finished flared legs for a retro look. The loveseat has an armless silhouette with a pared-down wingback that's wrapped in material for some luxe appeal. Channel tufting decorates the back for additional mid-century design. Foam filling and springs in the seat give you just the right amount of support as you sit.