5 AOX Shield Formula: Formulated with 5 antioxidants (Glycyrrhetinic Acid, Licochalcone A, Vitamin E, Vitamin C, Oxynex ST) and hyaluronic acid to help reduce signs of aging(2) Invisible Finish: This Eucerin sunscreen lotion SPF 50 formula is lightweight and non-greasy with a dry touch finish that leaves no visible residue Dermatologist Developed: Eucerin Sun Age Defense Facial Sunscreen SPF 50 Lotion is developed with dermatologists and is non-comedogenic, so it will not clog pores Suitable for Sensitive Skin: This sunscreen face lotion is hypoallergenic, suitable for sensitive skin and for daily use under makeup Includes one (1) 2.5 fluid ounce bottle of Eucerin Sun Age Defense SPF 50 Face Sunscreen Lotion Eucerin Sun Age Defense SPF 50 Face Sunscreen Lotion is a fragrance free sunscreen formulated with 5 antioxidants and hyaluronic acid and visibly reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles.(1) Eucerin Sun Age Defense features UVA/UVB sun protection plus an Advanced Antioxidant Complex, 5 AOX Shield™, that goes beyond neutralizing to also guard from free radicals and help support skin health. This Broad Spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen lotion is non-irritating to skin and eyes and is suitable for daily use under makeup. The lightweight face sunscreen SPF 50 is also non-comedogenic so it does not clog pores or cause breakouts. Developed with dermatologists and suitable for sensitive skin, Eucerin Sun Age Defense SPF 50 Face Sunscreen Lotion is hypoallergenic and free of fragrance, oil, dyes, parabens, PABA, phthalates, oxybenzone and octinoxate. Eucerin Age Defense Face Sunscreen also comes in a unique, premium pump dispenser. Eucerin is a skincare brand developed with dermatologists that is based on an uncompromising approach to science. (1)with continuous use after 1 week (2)Use as directed with other Sun Protection Measures (See Drug Facts Box)