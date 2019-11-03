Eucerin

Eucerin Eczema Relief Cream – 8oz

Eucerin Eczema Relief Body Cream is clinically proven to relieve itching, dryness and minor irritations due to eczema. This lightweight, fast-absorbing eczema cream is enriched with Colloidal Oatmeal (a skin protectant), Ceramide-3, and Licorice Root Extract. This soothing cream helps strengthen the skin's protective barrier. The cream is appropriate for use on infants as young as 3 months. In a clinical study, with daily use, 4 out of 5 children remained flare-free for 6 months*. For Eczema flare-ups use Eczema Relief Flare-Up Treatment.